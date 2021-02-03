France failed to meet own climate change goals, court rules

France failed to meet own climate change goals, court rules
The court asked the French state to pay each of the four organisations that brought the action a symbolic euro each, a common practice in France (Michel Euler/AP)
Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 12:08
Associated Press Reporter

The French state failed to take sufficient action to fight climate change, a court has ruled in a case brought by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGO).

The Paris administrative court, in its ruling, recognised ecological damage linked to climate change and held the French state responsible for failing to fully meet its goals in reducing greenhouse gases.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vocal about his support for climate change action, pushed in December to beef up the European Union’s 2030 targets to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 55% compared with 1990 levels — up from the previous 40% target.

Vehicles in Paris during a pollution spike (Michel Euler/AP)

But Oxfam France, Greenpeace France and two other organisations say Mr Macron’s lobbying for global climate action is not backed up by sufficient domestic measures to curb emissions blamed for global warming.

France is missing its national targets that had been set under the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change, and the country has delayed most of its efforts until after 2020.

The court ruled there was a link between ecological damage and deficiencies by the state in respecting its own goals.

French president Emmanuel Macron has been vocal about his support for climate change action (Justin Tallis/PA)

It decided that awarding money was not appropriate in this case. Instead, reparations should centre on fixing the failure to respect goals for lowering greenhouse gases.

The four NGOs who brought the case called the decision “a first historic victory for the climate” as well as a “victory for truth”, saying that until now France had denied the “insufficiency of its climate policies”.

The court gave itself two months to decide on measures to repair the problem and stop it from getting worse.

But it did ask the French state to pay each of the four organisations bringing the action a symbolic euro each, a common practice in France.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Oct 21, 2020 One in seven people in England has had Covid-19, figures suggest
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 Hundreds of coronavirus vaccines in UK wasted after fridge switched off
GlaxoSmithKline profits GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants
climatechangepa-sourceplace: international
Myanmar

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices