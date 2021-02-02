Italian president seeks non-political government to lead

Italian president seeks non-political government to lead
Italian President Sergio Mattarella (Filippo Monteforte via AP)
Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 20:55
Frances d'Emilio, Associated Press

Italy’s president has called on parliament to quickly back a new, non-political government to lead the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

President Sergio Mattarella made the appeal on Tuesday night after negotiations failed to revive the collapsed coalition government of Premier Giuseppe Conte.

Addressing the nation, Mr Mattarella said Italy could ill-afford to have a political campaign and early parliamentary election, adding that citizens demand “concrete and rapid answers” to the health, social and economic crises sparked by the pandemic.

Ex-European Central Bank president Mario Draghi (Brian Lawless/PA)

He did not say whom he might choose to lead what he described as a “high-profile” government. But the individual would likely be someone highly respected and considered by parties to be above the political fray.

The presidential palace said Mr Mattarella has invited former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi to a meeting on Wednesday.

Nicknamed “Super Mario″, the 73-year-old was credited with playing a crucial role in saving Europe’s single currency, the euro, when he was the European Central Bank’s president.

The pandemic has devastated Italy’s long-stagnant economy and left the country with Europe’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll.

During the last-ditch discussions that failed on Tuesday, the parties in what is now Mr Conte’s caretaker government squabbled over European Union pandemic aid and other key policy issues that were blocking formation of a more solid coalition.

More in this section

Myanmar The Lady and the Generals Citizens in Myanmar protest against coup with noise barrage
Russia Navalny Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny ordered to prison by Moscow court
FBI Shooting Florida Two FBI agents shot dead and three hurt while serving arrest warrant in Florida
politicspa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2021

Study shows AstraZeneca jab protects 12 weeks after single dose and may cut transmission

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices