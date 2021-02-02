Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a survivor of sexual assault

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she is a survivor of sexual assault in an Instagram Live video to her followers yesterday.

The New York Democrat was describing the events of the US Capitol Riot on January 6 and how she feared for her life when she made the revelation.

Criticising the Republican Party for their actions prior to the riot by Trump supporters and their later response, Ms Ocasio-Cortez gave no further details of the assault including when or where it took place.

Speaking for the first time about her experience during the violent mob, the congresswoman said: "I thought I was going to die."

Ms Ocasio-Cortez said the politicians aiming to "move on" from the riot are using the same tactics as abusers.

She said: "The reason I say this, and the reason I’m getting emotional in this moment, is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologise.

"These are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault. I haven’t told many people that in my life.

But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other.

"Whether you had a negligent or a neglectful parent, and, or whether you had someone who was verbally abusive to you, whether you are a survivor of abuse, whether you experience any sort of trauma in your life, small to large, these episodes can compound on one another."

The Congresswoman said she was forced to take shelter with a staff member in the bathroom of her congressional office when Trump-supporting rioters rampaged through the US Capitol building.

The mob aimed to prevent the validation of US President Joe Biden's electoral college votes by the legislature.

The video published on Instagram has been viewed more than two million times to date.

In a post later on Twitter, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said her story is just one of many after the events of January 6. She also said that those responsible need to be held to account before the mob riot can be moved on from.

"My story isn’t the only story, nor is it the central story of what happened on January 6.

"It is just one story of many of those whose lives were endangered at the Capitol by the lies, threats, and violence fanned by the cowardice of people who chose personal gain above democracy.

"Thanks for making the space for me, and hope we can all make space for others to tell their stories in the weeks to come.

"And to those who wish to paper over their misdeeds by rushing us to all 'move on' - we can move on when the individuals responsible are held to account," she said.