Tesla to recall US vehicles over touch screen issue

Tesla to recall US vehicles over touch screen issue
Tesla has agreed to recall some of its vehicles in the US (AP/Christophe Ena, File)
Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 13:47
Tom Krisher, Associated Press

After initially refusing a request from US safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens on the console can go dark.

The electric car maker said that it will recall certain 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles to fix the problem.

The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction.

Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed last week to the fix the vehicles after getting a letter from the agency.

The recall was detailed in documents posted on the agency’s website. Tesla says in documents it does not agree the failures are a safety defect but will replace the screens’ computer processors starting on March 30.

More in this section

Groundhog Day Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
Winter Weather New York Snow storms close Covid-19 vaccination sites across eastern United States
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 14, 2020 Russian coronavirus vaccine is 91.6% effective, trial results suggest
tesladigitalpa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021

Pfizer vaccine ‘appears to be effective against the UK coronavirus variant’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices