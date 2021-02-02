Pakistan court orders UK-born man acquitted of journalist’s murder off death row

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the British-born man acquitted of the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house”.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but his wife and children will be allowed to visit him.

“It is not complete freedom. It is a step towards freedom,” said Mr Sheikh’s father, Saeed Sheikh, who attended the hearing.

The Pakistan government has been scrambling to keep Mr Sheikh in jail since a Supreme Court order last Thursday upheld his acquittal over the death of Mr Pearl, generating expressions of outrage by Mr Pearl’s family and the US administration.

The father of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh talks to the media (Anjum Naveed/AP)

In a final effort to overturn Mr Sheikh’s acquittal, the Pakistan government, as well as the Pearl family, have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to review the decision to exonerate Mr Sheikh of Mr Pearl’s murder.

The Pearl family lawyer, Faisal Sheikh, earlier said a review has a slim chance of success because the same Supreme Court judges who ordered Mr Sheikh’s acquittal sits on the review panel.

The US government has said that it would seek Mr Sheikh’s extradition if his acquittal is upheld.

Mr Sheikh has been indicted in the United States on Mr Pearl’s murder as well as over a 1994 kidnapping of an American citizen in Indian-ruled Kashmir. The American was eventually freed.