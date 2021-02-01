Captain Tom Moore taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

The British Prime Minister is among those sending well wishes to Captain Tom Moore, who is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 100-year-old charity fundraiser was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday, after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday evening “My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer also sent a get well soon message, and tweeted: “You’ve been an inspiration to us all throughout this crisis.”

The veteran’s family confirmed his illness on Sunday, with a statement on Capt Tom’s Twitter page which said: “He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.

“He is being treated in a ward although he is not in ICU.

Captain Sir Tom Moore receives his knighthood from the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well.

“We are of course focussing on my father and will update you when we are able to.”

A spokesman for Capt Tom’s family told the BBC that he had not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine because of the medication he has been taking for pneumonia.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 100th birthday cards (IWM Duxford/PA)

Other figures have also sent their regards to Capt Tom, including vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi who said he was “praying” for him and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan who thanked the NHS for his care.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery and to see Captain Tom back home with his family soon,” Mr Khan added.

Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with Capt Tom that reached number one, tweeted: “Love and prayers for @captaintommoore and his lovely family as he battles this bastard of a virus.

“Stay strong Sir. We are all here for you.”

Capt Tom’s fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his efforts, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.