Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds

Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds
Health workers evacuate a child patient from the fire (Esteban Felix/AP)
Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 19:25
Associated Press

A fire that broke out in a boiler room forced the evacuation of about 350 patients from a hospital in Chile’s capital on Saturday, but officials reported no injuries.

Health authorities said all of the San Borja hospital’s patients, including some Covid-19 patients hooked to ventilators, were being taken to other hospitals.

The patients were taken to other hospitals (Esteban Felix/AP)

The Santiago metropolitan health agency said the fire broke out in a boiler room, and prosecutors said it could have been due to an electrical short circuit.

The fire covered the hospital in a haze of smoke as dozens of appliances and other emergency vehicles surrounded the scene.

Firefighters said the blaze was controlled on Saturday morning.

“Nobody has died. All of the transfers have occurred with great calm,” said health minister Enrique Paris.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Jan 17, 2021 WHO: Countries should pause vaccinations after frontline staff to ensure 'fair' distribution globally
Travel Stock - Athens Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Sophie dies aged 34
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 UK confident of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine supplies after call with EU chief
hospitalpa-sourceplace: international
Chile hospital fire forces evacuation of hundreds

TV weather report interrupted by nine-month-old toddler walking into shot

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices