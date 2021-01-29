Redacted version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine contract with EU published

A redacted version of AstraZeneca's contract with the European Union has been published amid a deepening row between the two sides over vaccine supply shortages in the bloc.

Eric Mamer, chief spokesmen of the European Commission, told a Brussels briefing: “AstraZeneca has agreed to publish the redacted contract signed between the two parties on August 27 2020.”

He added: “We welcome the company’s commitment towards more transparency in its participation to the rollout of the EU vaccine strategy.

“Transparency, and accountability, are important to help build trust of European citizens and to make sure they can rely on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines purchased at EU level.”

Brussels insisted that UK manufacturing plants should be used to help supply doses of the AstraZeneca jab to the European Union.

Eric Mamer, chief spokesmen for the European Commission, said: “We have always said that indeed there are a number of plants which are mentioned in the contract that we have with AstraZeneca, some of which are located in the UK, and it is foreseen that these plants will contribute to the effort of AstraZeneca to deliver doses to the European Union.

“There is absolutely no question for us that this is what the contract specifies.”

The publication comes after a row erupted between the European Union, the United Kingdom and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca over the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

The EU is frustrated at supply shortages and has demanded AstraZeneca doses be sent from British plants to make up for a shortfall.

Earlier this week, the EU lashed out at the drugmaker after it said it would not be able to deliver the 80 million doses that it hoped to provide and could only supply 31 million.

In Ireland, the Oireachtas Health Committee has been told that up to 150,000 fewer people will be vaccinated by the end of March due to supply issues with AstraZeneca.