European regulator: No new side-effects linked to Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said no new side effects linked to the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech and Pfizer have been identified in the regulator’s first safety update on Covid-19 jabs.

The European regulator said its expert committee assessed reports of people who died after getting the vaccine and said their review “did not suggest a safety concern”.

Earlier this month, Norwegian officials amended their vaccination advice to say that doctors should assess frail and severely ill elderly people to decide if they should be immunised.

The EMA concluded that safety data collected on the Pfizer vaccine are “consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine” and noted that severe allergic reactions are a known, but rare side effect.

It said the frequency of such allergic reactions was about 11 cases per million doses in the US, but that there was no comparable European estimate yet.

The EMA authorised the Pfizer vaccine on December 21 and granted it a conditional licence. Pfizer and BioNTech must submit safety reports every month in line with a heightened monitoring process.

The agency said “there are no recommended changes regarding the use of the vaccine”.