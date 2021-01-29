China will no longer recognise British National (Overseas) passport

The Chinese government has said it will no longer recognise the British National (Overseas) passport as a valid travel document or form of identification.

The move comes amid a bitter feud with the UK Government over a plan to allow millions of Hong Kong residents a route to residency and eventual citizenship.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam (AP)

The announcement by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian throws up new uncertainty around the plan just hours after the UK said it would begin taking applications for what are called BNO visas, beginning late on Sunday.

Under the plan, as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the UK for five years before applying for citizenship.

Demand soared last year after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law on the former British colony following months of pro-democracy protests.