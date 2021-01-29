Indian opposition boycotts parliament in support of protesting farmers

Indian opposition boycotts parliament in support of protesting farmers
Indian farmers listen to their leader Rakesh Tikait at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi (AP)
Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 08:19
Ashok Sharma, AP

Major Indian opposition parties have boycotted the opening day of parliament’s budget session in solidarity with farmers engaged in a two-month standoff over new agricultural laws which the government refuses to repeal.

The protests were marked by violence on Tuesday, India’s Republic Day, when tens of thousands of farmers stormed the 17th century Red Fort in a brief but shocking takeover that played out live on news channels.

Clashes between the protesters and government forces left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured.

India’s ceremonial president Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s priorities in an address to parliament. The budget is to be presented on Monday.

Tuesday’s protest at the historic Red Fort monument (AP)

He described this week’s violence as “unfortunate” and said people in a democracy are expected to respect the rule of law.

A statement by the Congress party said 16 opposition parties boycotted the president’s address to parliament “in full solidarity with the agitating farmers, whom the Modi government is trying to defame”.

After the violence, three smaller groups among more than 40 farmers’ organisations disassociated themselves from the protest.

Police also said they have arrested 19 protesters and detained 50 others for questioning, while farmers’ leaders are also being sought.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (AP)

People living near the farmers’ campsites on the outskirts of New Delhi also are demanding that the farmers leave the area due to the disruptions to their businesses and lives.

Traffic crawled on the outskirts of the Indian capital on Friday as authorities rushed hundreds of riot police to three of the farmers’ campsites, hoping to convince the protesters to go home.

They have vowed to stay until the laws are repealed, but talks with the government have been unsuccessful.

The protests have been the biggest challenge to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014. He says the new laws are necessary to modernise Indian farming.

The farmers say the new laws will turn agriculture corporate, and leave them behind.

