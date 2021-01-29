Deadly fire at Romanian hospital treating Covid-19 patients

Deadly fire at Romanian hospital treating Covid-19 patients
Emergency paramedics and firefighters outside a hospital after a fire broke out on the ground floor (AP)
Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 07:19
AP Reporters

A fire at a hospital in Bucharest where Covid-19 patients were being treated has killed at least four people.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the Matei Bals hospital and forced the evacuation of a building that houses 100 people.

An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

At least four people have been killed (AP)

Hours later, charred balconies could be seen at the hospital, where health authorities organised the start of the anti-virus vaccination in Romania.

The Balkan country of some 19 million people has reported more than 700,000 cases and 18,000 deaths.

More in this section

India Farmer Protests Indian opposition boycotts parliament in support of protesting farmers
Dubai Sick in Party Town Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad amid questions over Covid-19 spike at home
Pelosi Pelosi urges more security funding to face ‘enemy within’
hospitalpa-sourceplace: international
Hong Kong Views

China will no longer recognise British National (Overseas) passport

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices