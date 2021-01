Man arrested after suspicious package sent to Covid-19 vaccine plant in Wales

Police in Wales have detained a man after a suspicious package was sent to a coronavirus vaccine production site.

All staff had to be evacuated from the Wockhardt site in Wrexham, North Wales, on Wednesday while the package was investigated.

Police outside the Wockhardt pharmaceutical manufacturing facility after a suspicious package was found (Peter Byrne/PA)

The global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company provides fill-and-finish services for the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine – the final stage of putting the vaccine into vials.

Production ground to a halt for hours while police and the Army investigated the suspicious package, though it is understood the production schedule was not affected.

On Thursday afternoon, Kent Police announced that they had arrested a man on suspicion of sending the package.

The 53-year-old, from Chatham, remains in custody.

As part of ongoing inquiries, police carried out warrants at addresses in Luton Road and Chatham Hill in the Medway town on Thursday morning.

Police said there is “no evidence” to suggest there is an ongoing threat.