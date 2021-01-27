Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption
Hot lava runs down the side of Mount Merapi (Trisnadi/AP)
Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 06:22
Slamet Riyadi, Associated Press

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 metres (4,900 feet) down its slopes.

It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano’s danger level in November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

The alert level was being maintained for now at the second-highest level, she said, and people should stay out of the existing five-kilometre (three-mile) danger zone around the crater as the local administrations in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces closely monitor the situation.

Merapi is one of the most volatile among Indonesia’s more than 120 volcanoes (Trisnadi/AP)

The 2,968-metre (9,737-foot) volcano is on the densely populated island of Java and near the ancient city of Yogyakarta.

It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.

Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

More in this section

Facebook Trump Ban US Senate rejects Republican motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial
Signs of recovery among coronavirus-hit gorillas Signs of recovery among coronavirus-hit gorillas
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 23, 2021 Boris Johnson has ‘total confidence’ in the UK’s supply of vaccines
volcanopa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Tue Jan 26, 2020

Boris Johnson ‘deeply sorry’ but expert warns UK could see 50,000 more Covid-19 deaths

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices