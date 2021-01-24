In Video: Animals enjoy the snow at London Zoo

Gorillas enjoying the snow at London Zoo (ZSL/PA)

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 17:11
PA

Animals at ZSL London Zoo enjoyed a change of scenery on Sunday, as the capital had its first snowfall of the year.

Despite being closed to the public as part of the January lockdown, keepers are continuing to care for the 18,000 animals at the world famous zoo.

Footage taken by the dedicated team shows Humboldt penguins waddling in the drift on Penguin Beach, Western Lowland gorillas Mjukuu, Effie, Gernot and Alika exploring the white stuff in Gorilla Kingdom, and two young otter pups born last year excitedly experiencing the snow for the first time.


