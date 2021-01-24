Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox protesters over school lockdown

Israeli police officers clash with ultra-Orthodox Jews in Ashdod, Israel, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police officers dispatched to close schools in Jerusalem and Ashdod that had opened in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 16:51
Associated Press reporters

Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators have clashed with police in two major Israeli cities, as authorities faced new difficulties in enforcing coronavirus restrictions in the country’s religious communities.

The clashes occurred in Jerusalem and Ashdod as police attempted to close religious schools that had opened in violation of lockdown orders.

Throughout the pandemic, many major ultra-Orthodox sects have flouted safety regulations, continuing to open schools, pray in synagogues and hold mass weddings in funerals.

(Oded Balilty/AP)

This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate, with the ultra-Orthodox community accounting for more than a third of Israel’s coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

In Jerusalem, police fired tear gas and putrid-smelling water to disperse a crowd of hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents outside a reopened school.

Demonstrators cried “get out of here, Nazis” at officers who were filmed arresting participants.

(Oded Balilty/AP)

In the coastal city of Ashdod, police scuffled with dozens of protesters outside an ultra-Orthodox school.

Five officers were wounded in the disputes, and at least four people were arrested, police said.

With the country experiencing a raging coronavirus outbreak, the Israeli government last week extended the country’s third nationwide lockdown until the end of January.

(Oded Balilty/AP)

The Health Ministry has recorded more than 595,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic and 4,361 deaths.

New cases continue to climb, even as the country has launched a massive vaccination campaign.

Sunday’s clashes were the latest incident of heightened tensions over enforcement of lockdown rules in ultra-Orthodox neighbourhoods.

On Friday, ultra-Orthodox Israelis attacked a police vehicle in the city of Bnei Brak, outside Tel Aviv. A crowd pelted the police car with stones and punctured its tyres.

