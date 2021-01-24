Large parts of UK wake up to winter wonderland

Swathes of the UK woke up to snow and ice on Sunday morning, with even London getting a dusting of white.

By mid-morning on Sunday, the flakes were falling thick and fast in the capital and elsewhere, with meteorologists warning drivers to take care on icy roads.

The hashtag “Narnia” was trending on social media as people shared images of their snowy neighbourhoods.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was also out enjoying the weather.

He posted a video of his family’s golden retriever Luna spinning around the garden as the snow fell.

“Luna is loving the snow and hoping it settles,” he said.

The Met Office put a yellow weather warning in place stretching from coast to coast in southern England and ending just below Manchester.

The public were warned to expect some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with journeys by road and rail likely to be affected.

(PA Graphics)

Highways England warned that the snow had caused collisions on the M3, M27 and M25.

The agency urged drivers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

A yellow warning is also in place down the east coast of Scotland and covering most of the island of Ireland.

The showers of sleet and snow are expected to die out, with a heavy frost due across most parts of the country on Sunday evening.

The wintry showers will continue in north and western parts of the UK.

The Met Office said disruptions caused by snow were likely to continue throughout Sunday.

It said in a Twitter post: “Outbreaks of snow will continue over parts of north Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and south-east England with some further significant accumulations causing disruption.

“Wintry showers will also affect western parts with local temporary accumulations and a risk of ice.”