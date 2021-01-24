One worker rescued from exploded gold mine in China

One worker rescued from exploded gold mine in China
Rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China’s Shandong Province (Xinhua News Agency/AP)
Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 07:14
Associated Press Reporter

Rescuers in China on Sunday lifted to the surface one of 22 workers trapped for two weeks after an explosion in a northern gold mine, state media reported.

Reports said the worker was in weak condition but no other details were given.

State broadcaster CCTV showed ambulances parked alongside engineering vehicles at the mine in Qixia, a jurisdiction under Yantai in Shandong province.

Rescuers are in contact with 10 of the workers who were in the mine when an explosion ripped through on January 10 while it was still under construction.

One other worker is reported to have died while the fate of 11 others is unknown.

The shaft is reportedly blocked 1,000 feet below the surface by 70 tons of debris. Rescuers have drilled additional shafts for communication, ventilation and evacuation of survivors.

Surviving workers had been provided with a nutrient solution, but rescuers are now able to provide regular food and drink, along with clothing and other supplies, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident for more than 24 hours. The cause of the explosion has not been announced.

Increased supervision has improved safety in China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year.

However, demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting and two accidents in Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

More in this section

President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress Texas man charged over Capitol riot and ‘urging Ocasio-Cortez assassination’
Britain's future foreign policy Boris Johnson has first call with new US president Joe Biden
London city skyline Three workers in London arrested amid £6 million bounce back loan fraud probe
minepa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Tue Oct 20, 2020

Keep following the rules after you get Covid jab, England's CMO tells public

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices