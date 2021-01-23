Boris Johnson has first call with new US president Joe Biden

Boris Johnson has had his first call with Joe Biden since the new US president entered the White House on Wednesday.

Downing Street said the British Prime Minister congratulated Mr Biden on his inauguration, and warmly welcomed his decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change and the World Health Organisation – both abandoned by Donald Trump.

Following the call, Mr Johnson tweeted: “Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening.

“I look forward to deepening the long-standing alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from Covid19.”

A No 10 spokesman said they had also discussed the potential benefits of a free trade deal, with Mr Johnson reiterating his intention to resolve the outstanding issues as soon as possible.

“The Prime Minister praised President Biden’s early action on tackling climate change and commitment to reach net zero by 2050,” the spokesman said.

“Building on the UK and US’ long history of cooperation in security and defence, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and our shared values in promoting human rights and protecting democracy.

“The leaders looked forward to meeting in person as soon as the circumstances allow, and to working together through the G7, G20 and Cop26 this year.”