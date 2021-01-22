Islamic State claims deadly twin blasts in Baghdad

The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rare and deadly twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens.

The group said the bombing “targeted apostate Shiites”, on a statement circulating in an IS-affiliated website late on Thursday.

At least 32 people were killed and more than 100 people wounded in the blasts on Thursday. Some were in severe condition.

According to officials, the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that is when he detonated his explosive belt.

The second detonated shortly after.

Security forces work at the site of a deadly bomb attack in Baghdad (Hadi Mizban/AP)

The US-led coalition recently ceased combat activities and is gradually drawing down its troop presence in Iraq, sparking fears of an IS resurgence.

The group has rarely been able to penetrate the capital since being dislodged by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition in 2017.

The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital.

Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.

An increase in attacks was seen last summer as militants took advantage of the government’s focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and exploited security gaps across disputed territory in northern Iraq.