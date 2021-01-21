It’s Carry On in the Commons over minister’s sausage comment

It’s Carry On in the Commons over minister’s sausage comment

MPs laughed when environment minister Victoria Prentis noted that a ‘Welsh sausage is hard to beat’ (Giles Anderson/PA)(

Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 12:19
Richard Wheeler, PA Parliamentary Editor

A Carry On-style moment emerged in the Commons as an environment minister answered questions about sausages.

Victoria Prentis said a “Welsh sausage is hard to beat” – causing Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and other MPs to break down laughing in the chamber.

Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) had asked Ms Prentis about support for Welsh farmers post-Brexit, adding: “Will she also agree with me that a Welsh-farmed sausage is the finest addition to any good breakfast?”

Mr Hoyle intervened and said: “A challenge there for you, minister.”

Ms Prentis replied: “Well, a Welsh sausage is hard to beat and I’d like to congratulate the Farmers’ Union of Wales for their excellent farmhouse breakfast campaign.”

She went on to thank Ms Crosbie for sourcing and enjoying local produce.

Mr Hoyle, still chuckling, added to the next Conservative MP in line to ask a question: “Greg Smith, follow that one.”

Read More

Diplomatic row over status of EU’s ambassador to the UK

More in this section

Biden White House Oval Office New president Joe Biden brings slightly new look to Oval Office
India Serum Institute Fire Fire hits building at world’s largest vaccine maker in India
Brexit Diplomatic row over status of EU’s ambassador to the UK
sausagespa-sourceplace: ukplace: wales
It’s Carry On in the Commons over minister’s sausage comment

Reaching trapped China mine workers ‘will take at least 15 days’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices