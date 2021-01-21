Goods flowing effectively between Great Britain and N Ireland – UK government

Goods flowing effectively between Great Britain and N Ireland – UK government
Goods are flowing effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Government said (Liam McBurney/PA)
Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 09:52
Michael McHugh, PA

Goods are flowing effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the UK government said.

The end of the transition period has produced deep-seated structural problems which will not be quick to resolve, the Road Haulage Association (RHA) has said.

The British government must intervene with extra cash before jobs are lost at freight companies, the industry warned.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “Goods are flowing effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and there is no disruption at Northern Ireland ports.

Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)

“The grace periods for businesses moving goods between GB and NI are in operation and working well.

“We are aware of specific issues related to moving mixed food loads, known as groupage, and new guidance is coming soon following a successful trial with industry.

“To ensure that traders have the support they need to adapt to the new practicalities, we have set up the £200m trader support service which provides free advice and support to businesses of all sizes.

“We are committed to working with industry and the Northern Ireland Executive to address any issues that arise.”

Read More

Joe Biden targets Donald Trump policies as he takes helm as US president

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jan 20, 2021 UK Prime Minister warns more lives will be lost as UK records deadliest day of pandemic
Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson Tributes Emiliano Sala’s family want ‘answers’ as they mark anniversary of his death
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 18, 2021 Isolation after contact with Covid-19 case could be cut to seven days – study
brexitulsterpa-sourceplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Joe Biden

Joe Biden targets Donald Trump policies as he takes helm as US president

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices