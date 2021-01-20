Two killed in Madrid explosion

Two killed in Madrid explosion

Smoke rises from a building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street following a explosion in Madrid. Picture: Europa Press via AP

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 15:23
Associated Press Reporter

At least two people have died in a blast in central Madrid that an initial assessment linked to a gas leak, the city’s mayor said.

The explosion partially destroyed a building.

Police officers cordon off Toledo Street following an explosion in central Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he could not confirm how many people had been injured.

He said that no serious damage had been initially registered in the nearby school.

More in this section

Two dead after large explosion in central Madrid Two dead after large explosion in central Madrid
Biden Inauguration In Pictures: Stage set for Biden inauguration as Trump departs
Trump ‘We’ll see each other again,’ says Trump as he leaves White House
blastpa-sourceplace: international
United for Unicef Gala Dinner

Countdown host Rachel Riley wins libel case against blogger over ‘harassment campaign’ article

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices