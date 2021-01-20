Two killed in Madrid explosion

At least two people have died in a blast in central Madrid that an initial assessment linked to a gas leak, the city’s mayor said.

The explosion partially destroyed a building.

Police officers cordon off Toledo Street following an explosion in central Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

Jose Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he could not confirm how many people had been injured.

He said that no serious damage had been initially registered in the nearby school.