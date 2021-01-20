Julian Assange misses out on pardon from Donald Trump

Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 08:38
John Besley, PA

Julian Assange is not among a round of pardons which US President Donald Trump issued in his final hours in office.

President Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of 143 people early on Wednesday, just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Among the prominent names to have received a presidential pardon is Mr Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon, US rapper Lil Wayne and Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy.

Mr Assange’s supporters had hoped Mr Trump would pardon the Wikileaks founder, however he did not make the list.

Julian Assange’s partner Stella Moris (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Assange’s partner Stella Moris previously said: “I urge the (US) Department of Justice to drop the charges and the President of the United States to pardon Julian.”

Earlier this month, Mr Assange won his fight to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail under strict conditions for fear he could abscond and deny prosecutors the chance to appeal.

The 49-year-old is wanted to face an 18-count indictment, alleging a plot to hack computers and a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

The US Government has formally lodged an appeal against the decision to block Mr Assange’s extradition.

assangepa-sourceplace: uk
