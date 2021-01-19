'The movement we started is only just beginning' says Trump in farewell address

US President Donald Trump has wished the incoming administration "luck" as he made a farewell address to the nation.

In the wide-ranging address published on YouTube, Mr Trump said that “the movement we started is only just beginning” while also making reference to the “China virus”.

Mr Trump said he was “truly proud of what we have achieved together.

“We did what we came here to do. And so much more.”

Mr Trump made reference to tomorrow’s inauguration of Joe Biden but did not use the president-elect's name.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.

"We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck—a very important word."

He also thanked his family, Vice-President Mike Pence and White House staff.

Mr Trump said that being President "has been an honour beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is—a great privilege and a great honour"

Referencing the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Trump stated: “When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow.

“They said it couldn’t be done but we did it. They call it a ‘medical miracle’, and that’s what they’re calling it right now: a ‘medical miracle’.

“Another administration would have taken 3, 4, 5, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did in nine months.

“We grieve for every life lost, and we pledge in their memory to wipe out this horrible pandemic once and for all.”

His comments on the virus come as the US death toll from coronavirus has passed 400,000.

The running total of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in the Second World War.

In his address, Mr Trump also claimed that his administration has “fully rebuilt the American military” and “restored American strength at home and American leadership abroad”.

He also made reference to the wall on the Mexican border saying: “We proudly leave the next administration with the strongest and most robust border security measures ever put into place. “This includes historic agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, along with more than 450 miles of powerful new wall.”

He concluded by saying that movement “we started” is only beginning.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day.

“As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing that this nation cannot achieve.

"Our communities will flourish. Our people will be prosperous. Our traditions will be cherished. Our faith will be strong. And our future will be brighter than ever before.

“I go from this majestic place with a loyal and joyful heart, an optimistic spirit, and a supreme confidence that for our country and for our children, the best is yet to come.”

Earlier today, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the mob that stormed the Capitol was “fed lies” by the US president.

Mr McConnell’s remarks in opening the Senate on Tuesday are his most severe and public rebuke of Mr Trump.

The Republican leader vowed a “safe and successful” inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday at the Capitol, which is under extremely tight security.

Referencing the violence in the Capital in his address, Mr Trump stated: "We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good. We are a truly magnificent nation.

"All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.

"Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor, and forge our common destiny."