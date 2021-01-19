Unions strike over job cuts at French coronavirus vaccine maker Sanofi

Unions strike over job cuts at French coronavirus vaccine maker Sanofi

Striking workers gather outside the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi headquarters in Marcy l’Etoile (AP/Laurent Cipriani)

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 16:52
Associated Press Reporter

Unions at French drug maker Sanofi have held a one-day strike at the lab where it is developing a Covid-19 vaccine to protest against job cuts.

Some 200 workers with union flags and megaphones gathered outside the entrance to the Sanofi research and development facility in Marcy l’Etoile in central France. They said that hundreds of planned job cuts in France could slow the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced last year it plans 1,000 job cuts across France over three years “to reinforce the effectiveness of our organisation and adapt to the evolution of jobs and stakes of tomorrow”.

Employees of pharmaceutical company Sanofi stage a protest against planned redundancies (AP/Laurent Cipriani)

It said in a statement that it would rely on voluntary departures, but would not comment further because of confidentiality rules amid ongoing negotiations with unions.

Union members at Sanofi also plan to join broader demonstrations on Saturday in France against job cuts during the pandemic.

Sanofi, France’s biggest pharmaceutical company and a world leader in vaccine development, has also come under criticism for its slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Sanofi and British partner GlaxoSmithKline said last month that their potential vaccine will not be ready until late 2021 because they need to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people.

More in this section

Japan Traffic Accident Blizzard conditions cause 134-car smash in Japan
Uganda Election Uganda’s Bobi Wine wins growing power despite loss in disputed election
Julian Assange extradition US lawyers lodge appeal against block on Julian Assange’s extradition
sanofipa-sourceplace: international
Indonesia Earthquake

Indonesian leader travels to earthquake zone after visiting flood-hit region

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices