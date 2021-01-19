Boris Johnson will not be caught napping in Downing Street, say aides

“Those reports are untrue. The Prime Minister doesn’t have a nap.”
Boris Johnson will not be caught napping in Downing Street, say aides

The British Prime Minister’s press secretary has said there is ‘no gap’ in his daily schedule for a nap (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 14:21
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson’s allies have denied claims that he makes space in his diary for a quick nap.

The British Prime Minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, dismissed as “untrue” reports that he enjoys a “kip for half an hour or so” during a tough day of running the country.

There is “no gap” in his daily schedule for a short sleep, she said.

Her comments came after a Downing Street insider told the Times “it would not be entirely uncommon in the diary for him to shut the door and have a kip for half an hour or so – a power executive business nap to get him ready for the rest of the day”.

Downing Street insists the Prime Minister has a packed diary with no time for naps (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Ms Stratton said: “Those reports are untrue. The Prime Minister doesn’t have a nap.”

In response to suggestions that Mr Johnson might need extra sleep due to his parental duties with baby son Wilfred, Ms Stratton said: “I don’t know about how many times a night he feeds his son – I hope it’s at least once.

“But he does not have a nap during the day when he is in Downing Street … his day is jam-packed from early in the morning through to late at night.”

Read More

One in eight people in England has had Covid-19, new figures suggest

More in this section

The Duchess of Sussex praises pandemic heroes Meghan’s letter to her father ‘to defend charges of being unloving daughter’
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 20, 2020 Face masks should not be a replacement for physical distancing measures – study
Farnborough International Airshow Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly again in Europe from next week
johnsonpa-sourceplace: uk
Russia Navalny

Russia brushes off calls to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices