Security scare at Joe Biden's inauguration rehearsal prompted by fire at homeless camp
The fire at a homeless camp that sparked a security alert at the rehearsal for the presidential inauguration (John Koussis/AP)
Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 16:15
Associated Press Reporter

Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill”.

National Guard members take a staircase toward the US Capitol building (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Four law enforcement officials said there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there on January 6.

