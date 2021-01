A judge has ordered to remand Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in custody for 30 days, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

The ruling concluded an hours-long court hearing set up at a police precinct where the politician has been held since his arrest at a Moscow airport on Sunday.

A supporter of Alexei Navalny holds his portrait on a poster reading For Navalny at the police station during his court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Navalny flew to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.