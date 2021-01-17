Kamala Harris chooses Sonia Sotomayor to swear her in as vice-president

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 07:06
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a history-making event in which the first black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Ms Harris chose Ms Sotomayor for the task.

She will also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first black Supreme Court justice.

ABC News first reported the latest details of Ms Harris’ inauguration plans.

US Supreme Court associate justice Sonia Sotomayor (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Ms Harris has expressed admiration for both Ms Sotomayor and Mr Marshall.

She and Ms Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Mr Marshall, like Ms Harris, a graduate of Howard University, one of her “greatest heroes”.

The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Mr Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer”, calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.

And this will be the second time Ms Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration.

She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.

