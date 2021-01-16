Far-right personality ‘Baked Alaska’ arrested in US Capitol riot probe

Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska”, has been arrested by the FBI for his involvement in the riot at the US Capitol, officials have said.

Gionet was arrested by federal agents in Houston on Saturday.

Thousands of supporters of US president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 as congress was meeting to vote to affirm president-elect Joe Biden’s election win. Five people died in the ensuing mayhem.

Law enforcement officials across America have been working to locate and arrest suspects who committed federal crimes, and so far have brought nearly 100 cases in federal court and the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Gionet posted video that showed Trump supporters in “Make America Great Again” and “God Bless Trump” hats milling around and taking selfies with officers in the Capitol, who calmly asked them to leave the premises.

The Trump supporters talked among themselves, laughed, and told the officers and each other: “This is only the beginning.”

Later, it emerged that a Missouri woman has been charged with taking a splintered name plate belonging to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot.

Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, was charged with with five counts, including disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business and the stealing or disposing of government property.

She had not been arrested as of early Saturday afternoon, according to court documents.

According to the FBI, the agency received online tips from at least three people identifying Hernandez as the person seen in TV news footage holding up a broken piece of wood engraved with the words “House” and “Nancy” during the January 6 storming of the Capitol.