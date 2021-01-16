Car photoshoot on UK railway tracks shared on TikTok ‘beggars belief’

A video posted on TikTok showing a car in the UK parked across a live railway track for a photoshoot has been condemned as “sheer stupidity”.

The clip showed a tripod and car set up by a level crossing north of Bolton with the caption “Would you take the risk to get the shot no one else would?”

British Transport Police are investigating the footage.

The clip was put on TikTok (Screenshot/TikTok)

Inspector Becky Warren from the force said: “No picture or video is worth risking your life for.

“There is simply no excuse for not following safety procedures at level crossings. The behaviour shown by the individuals in this video is incredibly dangerous and reckless.”

The video showed the car across tracks at The Oaks level crossing, at Bromley Cross near Bolton.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “The danger this person has put themselves and passengers in is sheer stupidity at a staggering level.

“Trespassing on the railway is a crime, as is endangering the lives of rail users.

“No-one should ever trespass onto the railway – so for it to be used as a backdrop for a photo shoot beggars belief.

“Lives could so easily have been lost by this reckless behaviour and we will be working closely with British Transport Police to make sure the person responsible for the video is brought to justice.”