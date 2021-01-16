Armin Laschet elected leader of Angela Merkel’s party

The move sends a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide who becomes the new chancellor.
Armin Laschet elected leader of Angela Merkel's party

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel's party has elected Armin Laschet as its new leader. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 11:31
Geir Moulson, Associated Press

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right party has elected Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germany’s most populous state, as its new leader.

The move sends a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide who becomes the new chancellor.

Mr Laschet defeated Friedrich Merz, a conservative and one-time Merkel rival, at an online convention on Saturday of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Mr Laschet won 521 votes to Mr Merz’s 466. A third candidate, prominent politician Norbert Roettgen, was eliminated in a first round of voting.

Saturday’s vote isn’t the final word on who will run as the centre-right candidate for chancellor in Germany’s September 26 election, but Mr Laschet will either run for chancellor or will have a big say in who does.

Leo Varadkar questions provision of vaccine to private hospital staff 

