Military called in to help NHS hospital with ‘significant’ staff sickness levels

Military called in to help NHS hospital with ‘significant’ staff sickness levels
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has three times as many Covid-19 patients as at the height of the first wave (Jeremy Durkin/PA)
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 15:55
Sam Russell, PA

An NHS hospital is bringing in military personnel trained in healthcare roles as it struggles with staff sickness amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Erika Denton, medical director of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “We have some help coming from military colleagues, with 30 military personnel who are trained a bit like our healthcare assistants – slightly different role.

“They will be coming in to support our clinical staff.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Norfolk on Friday, she said the hospital currently has three times as many Covid-19 patients as at the height of the first wave.

(PA Graphics)

“We’ve got a lot of staff off sick with Covid-19 or self-isolating because somebody in their family has it and that’s put us under even greater pressure,” she said, adding that current sickness levels were 13% to 14%.

“That’s obviously very significant for us,” said Prof Denton.

“It’s very difficult for us to staff the hospital when we’ve got lots of people off sick.”

She said the hospital is working to bring back people who have previously worked in the NHS, and Norfolk County Council has offered support for non-clinical roles.

“I think this is the most challenged the position has ever been for the NHS, and unprecedented times for all of us,” said Prof Denton.

She said the hospital’s intensive care unit normally cares for around 20 patients, but currently has more than 30 patients there.

Prof Denton said the hospital is treating more than 250 patients who contracted Covid-19 in the last 14 days, and a further 70 who have been at the hospital for longer than 14 days.

“We had a short period of time when we’ve not been able to do as much cancer surgery as we’d like to,” she said.

“We’re now going to be doing quite a lot of surgery at the (private) Spire Hospital in Norwich and that’s going to mean that we will catch up with a backlog of the more urgent things.

“More routine surgery I’m afraid will have to wait until the peak of this pandemic has eased and we have more capacity in the hospital.”

She added: “Everybody’s under significant pressure.”

More in this section

Stars out in force at inauguration when Joe Biden takes reins of power Stars out in force at inauguration when Joe Biden takes reins of power
Uganda Election Uganda’s opposition candidate says military has entered his home
Netherlands Politics Dutch PM and Cabinet quit over child welfare payments scandal
coronavirusnorwichpa-sourceplace: ukplace: east anglia
Pfizer to close research plant

Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries while upgrading plant

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

  • 12
  • 18
  • 29
  • 32
  • 34
  • 44
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices