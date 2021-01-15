Uganda’s opposition candidate says military has entered his home

Uganda’s leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine giving a press conference (Jerome Delay/AP)
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 14:20
Associated Press reporters

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and “taken control” of his home and “we are in serious trouble”.

He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursday’s election was rigged and said “every legal option is on the table” to challenge the official results, including peaceful protests.

He referred to himself as the “president-elect.”

Uganda’s electoral commission says long-time president Yoweri Museveni leads Mr Wine and other candidates in provisional results.

It says final results will be declared on Saturday afternoon.

Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni (Ben Curtis/AP)

It also says it is up to Mr Wine to prove any rigging.

The government cut internet access in the East African country on the eve of the vote and it remains off.

Uganda’s largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Mr Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted, and saw dozens of his party members detained.

He has said he feared for his life.

The election’s generational clash between the young singer-turned-politician Mr Wine and the 76-year-old president is widely watched in many African countries where booming youthful populations express frustration with long-time leaders.

