Bus left dangling from overpass after New York crash

Bus left dangling from overpass after New York crash
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left dangling from an overpass Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, after a crash late Thursday that left the driver in serious condition, police said. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 07:58
Associated Press reporters

A bus was left dangling from an overpass in New York City after it careered off a road in a crash that caused serious injuries to the driver.

The articulated bus crashed just after 11pm on Thursday at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways in the Bronx.

Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.

(Craig Ruttle/AP)

Eight passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York City Fire Department.

The passengers and the driver were taken to hospital for treatment.

