Man carrying Confederate flag during Capitol riot arrested

Man carrying Confederate flag during Capitol riot arrested
A man pictured inside the Capitol with a Confederate flag has been arrested (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 20:23
Associated Press reporters

A Delaware man photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag during a deadly riot in the US Capitol has been arrested.

Federal prosecutors said Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware along with his son Hunter Seefried.

Prosecutors said both men entered the Senate building through a broken window.

They were charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and degradation of government property.

Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol building (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Court documents say the men were identified after the FBI was told by a co-worker of Hunter Seefried’s that he had bragged about being in the Capitol with his father.

Earlier, a retired Pennsylvania firefighter was arrested on suspicion of throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three police officers during the siege.

Former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford was arrested on charges including assault of a police officer and unlawfully entering the Capitol.

The charges against Sanford are not related to the widely publicised attack on an officer who was hit with a fire extinguisher and died.

Sanford is appearing in federal court in Pennsylvania but the case will be prosecuted in Washington.

More in this section

Grand Canyon helicopter crash Pilot in Grand Canyon helicopter crash ‘lost control due to violent gust’
US department failed to manage ‘zero tolerance’ border policy – report US department failed to manage ‘zero tolerance’ border policy – report
Italy Berlusconi Italy’s former premier Berlusconi in Monaco hospital for tests
protestsarrestspa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Creeping Curfews

French face nationwide 6pm curfew to tackle coronavirus

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

  • 12
  • 18
  • 29
  • 32
  • 34
  • 44
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices