Manchester Arena plotter and Tube bomber charged with attacking prison officer

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi and Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan have been charged over an attack on a prison officer.

The two men are accused along with Muhammed Saeed, 22, of actual bodily harm on the member of staff at HMP Belmarsh on May 11 last year.

Abedi, 23, is also charged with assault on an emergency worker, a second prison officer.

He, Hassan, 21, and Saeed are all due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 7.

Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life over the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

He could die behind bars after being given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

Hassan, who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb in September 2017 which injured 51 passengers, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 34 years in 2018.