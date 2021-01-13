Manchester Arena plotter and Tube bomber charged with attacking prison officer

Abedi, 23, is also charged with assault on an emergency worker, a second prison officer.
Manchester Arena plotter and Tube bomber charged with attacking prison officer

Hashem Abedi (left) and Ahmed Hassan. Picture: GMP/Met Police/PA

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 15:51
Margaret Davis, PA Crime Correspondent

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi and Parsons Green Tube bomber Ahmed Hassan have been charged over an attack on a prison officer.

The two men are accused along with Muhammed Saeed, 22, of actual bodily harm on the member of staff at HMP Belmarsh on May 11 last year.

Abedi, 23, is also charged with assault on an emergency worker, a second prison officer.

He, Hassan, 21, and Saeed are all due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 7.

Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life over the 2017 Manchester Arena bomb attack.

He could die behind bars after being given 24 life sentences with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

Hassan, who planted the Parsons Green Tube bomb in September 2017 which injured 51 passengers, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 34 years in 2018.

Read More

19 further Covid-19 deaths in the North with 1,145 new cases

More in this section

Capitol Breach The Latest Text of impeachment resolution being considered by US House of Representatives
Trump's Future Congress move to impeach Donald Trump for second time gets under way
Volkswagen Factory - Wolfsburg Volkswagen reveals 15% drop in sales during pandemic
belmarshpa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: ukplace: londonplace: north west
Intel CEO

Shares rise as tech company Intel replaces its chief executive

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices