Police in UK welcome sex assault conviction of Queen’s relative

Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, the Earl of Strathmore, attacked the woman at Glamis Castle, Angus, in February last year
Simon Bowes-Lyon appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court (David Cheskin/PA)
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 13:22
Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Police have welcomed the conviction of a relative of the Queen who admitted sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral home.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, 34, the Earl of Strathmore, attacked the woman at Glamis Castle, Angus, in February last year.

Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of the Queen, will be sentenced at a later date and is being placed on the sex offenders register.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday that the incident happened in a bedroom at the castle.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, from Police Scotland’s Tayside Division Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We welcome the conviction of Simon Bowes-Lyon who has admitted to his actions.

“Working with the Metropolitan Police, we carried out a thorough investigation into this sexual assault and I would like to thank the victim for her bravery, courage and support throughout our inquiries.

“This case shows that no matter the status of an individual involved, we will listen to victims and investigate thoroughly to ensure offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

In a statement issued outside court, Bowes-Lyon said: “I am greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home. When I realised what I had done I apologised quickly to the woman concerned.

“I apologise wholeheartedly again today. I am deeply sorry for my behaviour and the anguish it has caused.

“Clearly, I had drunk to excess on the night of the incident. As someone who is only too well aware of the damage that alcohol can cause, I should have known better. I recognise, in any event, that alcohol is no excuse for my behaviour.

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility. Over the last year this has involved seeking and receiving professional help as well as agreeing to plead guilty as quickly as possible.

“My apologies go, above all, to the woman concerned but I would also like to apologise to family, friends and colleagues for the distress I have caused them.”

Glamis Castle is the seat of the Earls of Strathmore and Kinghorne, the family which the late Queen Mother was part of.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

