Mike Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on President Trump

US Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

In a letter to House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

Ms Pelosi has called on Mr Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Mr Trump unfit to serve – less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

Mr Pence said the 25th Amendment should not be used ‘as a means of punishment or usurpation’ (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

As the House appears on the cusp of a bipartisan impeachment of Mr Trump, Mr Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment” and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Ms Pelosi has said if Mr Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.