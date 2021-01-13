Mike Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on President Trump

Mike Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on President Trump
Vice President Mike Pence (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 01:21
Associated Press Reporter

US Vice President Mike Pence has ruled out using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

In a letter to House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mr Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

Ms Pelosi has called on Mr Pence to secure the majority of the Cabinet and vote to declare Mr Trump unfit to serve – less than a week after the president fomented the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

Mr Pence said the 25th Amendment should not be used ‘as a means of punishment or usurpation’  (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

As the House appears on the cusp of a bipartisan impeachment of Mr Trump, Mr Pence encouraged Congress to avoid actions to “further divide and inflame the passions of the moment” and to focus on smoothing the transition to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Ms Pelosi has said if Mr Pence rejects use of the 25th Amendment, the House will move to impeach him. Already, at least three Republicans have said they would vote for that.

More in this section

Trump Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol riot during visit to Texas
Trump Trump visits US-Mexico border to promote wall project
Flint Water Michigan plans to charge ex-governor Snyder in Flint water probe
protestspa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak Colorado

US will require all arriving passengers to get Covid-19 test

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices