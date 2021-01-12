Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

Dutch TV network NPO filmed customs patrols explaining to arrivals that they cannot take meat or dairy products into the EU
Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors
Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 08:57
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.

Dutch TV network NPO filmed customs patrols explaining to arrivals that they cannot take meat or dairy products into the EU.

One driver who arrived by ferry at the Hook of Holland sea port was left bemused after being told he would lose his ham sandwiches.

The man asked whether he can “take off the meat and you leave me the bread?”

But a border guard responded: “No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to the Brexit, sir. I’m sorry.”

New arrangements for UK travellers in the EU came into force when the Brexit transition period ended on December 31.

Read More

Hauliers spending tens of thousands to bring empty lorries to Northern Ireland

More in this section

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
Biden Law enforcement: We will be ready for Joe Biden’s inauguration
Indonesia Plane Crash Divers sift through debris and seabed mud for Indonesia plane black boxes
brexitpa-source#brexitplace: uk
Dutch officials confiscate ham sandwiches from UK visitors

First US execution of female inmate in nearly seven decades halted

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices