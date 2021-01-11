US House of Representatives will consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol (Alan Fram/AP)
Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 20:05
Associated Press Reporter

Democrats say the House of Representatives will consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol building in Washington DC.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told Democrats on a call that members should plan to return to Washington on Tuesday evening to consider a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Mr Trump from office.

Vice President Mike Pence (J Scott Applewhite, Pool/AP)

That resolution is expected to pass, but Mr Pence is unlikely to act.

Mr Hoyer says the House will then consider impeachment on Wednesday.

House Democrats have moved quickly to draft an article of impeachment charging President Trump with incitement of insurrection because he egged on thousands of his supporters ahead of the riots by falsely telling them that the election was stolen from him.

One of the Democratic sponsors of the article, Rhode Island Rep David Cicilline, says they have the votes to pass it.

