Snowball fights break out among young people in blizzard-hit Madrid

Huge snowball fights broke out across Madrid following snowstorms in the Spanish capital.

A blizzard described by the city’s mayor as “the worst storm since the 1980s” dumped more than 50 centimetres of snow on Madrid on Saturday, prompting closures and restrictions of parks and roads.

And groups of young people took advantage of the situation by throwing snowballs in squares around the city.

Footage shared on social media captured the joyful screams as youths played in Plaza de Callao in other areas.

Police eventually brought the games to a halt by driving vehicles between the groups.

Madrid has been hit by the worst snow storms for decades (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Parts of Spain have experienced more snow than they have seen in 50 years thanks to Storm Filomena.

It led local authorities in Madrid to activate a red alert for the first time.

At least four people have died in the storms while thousands were trapped in cars, train stations and airports.