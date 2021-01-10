Highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Russia

Highly infectious coronavirus variant detected in Russia
A Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow (AP)
Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 19:36
Associated Press Reporter

A highly infectious variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Russia, a top public health official said.

Anna Popova, a doctor who heads Rospotrebnadzor, a government agency for human wellbeing, said on state television that the variant had been found in one patient, who had returned to the country from Britain, where it has spread widely.

61,800 The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Russia

Russia has reported about 3.4 million cases of coronavirus and 61,800 deaths.

The number of daily new cases and fatalities has been declining since the start of 2021.

More in this section

Kyrgyzstan Presidential Election Once-jailed nationalist wins Kyrgyzstan presidency
Virus Outbreak South Africa Testing Africa tops three million confirmed coronavirus cases
Spain Storm Filomena Spain shovels its way out of heavy snow dumped by Storm Filomena
coronavirusrussiapa-sourceplace: international
Capitol Breach

Possible virus exposure for politicians sheltering during Capitol riot

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices