Possible virus exposure for politicians sheltering during Capitol riot
Workers install a flag on the US Capitol as preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 17:31
Associated Press Reporter

Politicians in the US may have been exposed to someone testing positive for Covid-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during a siege of the Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.

The Capitol’s attending doctor notified all politicians on Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.

Dr Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection”.

Supporters of Donald Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol in Washington (AP)

Dozens of politicians were whisked to the secure location after pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol that day, breaking through barricades to roam the halls and offices and ransacking the building.

Some members of Congress huddled for hours in the large room, while others were there for a shorter period.

Some politicians and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican politicians not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown.

