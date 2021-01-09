10 infants killed in fire at western India hospital

10 infants killed in fire at western India hospital

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows women grieving at a District General Hospital where a fire broke out in Bhandara, about 70 kilometres from Nagpur, India, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early Saturday, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said. Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital. (KK Productions via AP)

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 16:10

Ten infants have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India, according to reports.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire at the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state located around 625 miles south of New Delhi, was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that the victims were between one and three months old.

Firefighters managed to rescue seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital.

“The fire broke out at 2 a.m. (2030 GMT) today,” said Pramod Khandate, civil surgeon at Bhandara District General Hospital in the western state. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakre ordered a probe into the incident.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.” A number of other politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their grief.

Read More

Large parts of Spain brought to a standstill by deadly blizzard

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Iran Twitter hides Iranian leader’s conspiracy post about UK and US vaccines
Search and rescue mission underway to locate missing Boeing 737 Search and rescue mission underway to locate missing Boeing 737
Trump supporter who died in Capitol siege followed QAnon conspiracy – family Trump supporter who died in Capitol siege followed QAnon conspiracy – family
firehospitalplace: india
Spain Storm Filomena

Large parts of Spain brought to a standstill by deadly blizzard

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices