10 infants killed in fire at western India hospital

Ten infants have died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India, according to reports.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire at the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state located around 625 miles south of New Delhi, was caused by an electrical short-circuit.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that the victims were between one and three months old.

Firefighters managed to rescue seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital.

“The fire broke out at 2 a.m. (2030 GMT) today,” said Pramod Khandate, civil surgeon at Bhandara District General Hospital in the western state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakre ordered a probe into the incident.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.” A number of other politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their grief.