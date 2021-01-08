Woman dies in suspected shark attack in New Zealand

Woman dies in suspected shark attack in New Zealand
People walk near a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown, near Waihi, in New Zealand (George Novak/Bay of Plenty Times via AP)
Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 07:51
Associated Press Reporter

A woman has died in what appears to be New Zealand’s first fatal shark attack in eight years, police said.

Emergency services responded late on Thursday afternoon to reports of a woman “injured in the water” at Waihi Beach, a popular tourist spot 153 kilometres’ (95 miles) drive south east of Auckland, a police statement said.

“Indications are that she had been injured by a shark,” police inspector Dean Anderson said.

She was dragged from the water with leg wounds and attempts to resuscitate her on the beach failed, media reported.

Flowers are placed on a beach following a shark attack at Bowentown, near Waihi, in New Zealand (George Novak/Bay of Plenty Times via AP)

A doctor who was on holiday joined paramedics, lifeguards and emergency services personnel in attempting to save the woman, Mr Anderson said.

He added the woman, whose identity has not been made public, was scheduled to undergo a post-mortem examination.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand was in February 2013 when a 46-year-old swimmer was mauled at Muriwai Beach, 41 kilometres (25 miles) west of Auckland.

More in this section

Obit Neil Sheehan Vietnam War reporter and author Neil Sheehan dies aged 84
Coronavirus - Tue Sep 8, 2020 Travellers must test negative for Covid to enter England and Scotland
Electoral College Protests Trump Trump commits to seamless transition as Democrats threaten impeachment
sharkpa-sourceplace: international
Capitol Breach

Police officer injured during US Capitol riots dies

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices