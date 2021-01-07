Republican congressman urges Cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office

Republican congressman urges Cabinet to remove Donald Trump from office
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally (Evan Vucci/AP)
Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 16:57
Associated Press Reporter

A Republican congressman has called on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Mr Trump.

Mr Kinzinger said: “The president is unfit. And the president is unwell.”

He went on to say Mr Trump “must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily”.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office.

The vice president then becomes acting president.

More in this section

Electoral College Protests Capitol Police chief condemns protest and identifies woman who died
Electoral College Ex-aide William Barr condemns Donald Trump’s ‘betrayal of his office’
Virus Outbreak South Africa South Africa buys AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate health workers
protests25thamendmentpa-sourceplace: international
Uganda Election Violence

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate confronted by police

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices