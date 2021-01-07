Hundreds evacuated as Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano has spewed hot clouds as hundreds of residents were evacuated from its fertile slopes.

The initial eruption of pyroclastic clouds was obscured by fog over the mountain. Data from Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre estimated the hot clouds spread less than a kilometre (0.6 miles) from the crater.

Lighter eruptions continued during the day, with a column of hot clouds rising 200 metres (218 yards) above the crater.

Local authorities evacuated more than 500 people living on the mountain in Magelang district on Java Island.

Mount Merapi spews volcanic steam (Slamet Riyadi/AP)

“Until now, the potential danger is not more than five kilometres (three miles),” said Hanik Humaida, chief of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

The geological authority had raised the alert level of Mount Merapi to the second-highest level in November after sensors picked up increasing activity. Tourism and mining activities were halted.

The 2,968-metre (9,737ft) mountain is about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Yogyakarta city centre. About a quarter of a million people live within 10 kilometres (six miles) of the volcano, according to authorities in surrounding districts.

It spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as six kilometres (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported.

Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.