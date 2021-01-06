In Pictures: Shocking scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Politicians were forced to rush from the building in Washington to take cover.

President-elect Mr Biden called the protests “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business”.

Here is how the events unfolded:

Mr Trump tweeted a video asking his supporters to “go home”.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol.

He opened his video, saying: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also said: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

